Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently got sold for INR 1.10 Crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, showed his potential in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinal. The 13-year-old scored a blistering half-century in just 24 deliveries during the semifinal clash with Sri Lanka to power India U-19 to a strong position. This is his second consecutive half-century in the competition. IND U19 103/1 in 9.5 Overs (Target 174) | India Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score Updates.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second Consecutive Half-Century

24 BALL FIFTY BY VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI IN U19 ASIA CUP SEMIFINAL...!!! 🔥 -6 Fours and 4 Sixes! pic.twitter.com/emY7BAiGkp — Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) December 6, 2024

