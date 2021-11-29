The first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw in Kanpur after the Kiwis put on a gritty display for the last wicket to deny the hosts what looked like a guaranteed win. Following the match, members of the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate both sides and also appreciate the beauty of Test cricket.

Mumbai Should Be a Cracker:

Test Cricket is best cricket. Epic effort by New Zealand to save the test match. Well tried India. Mumbai should be a cracker. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 29, 2021

Good Result:

All told, draw was a good result for NZ after conceding crucial first innings and having to bat last on pitch of inconsistent bounce. That said, their batting strategy was baffling, surrendering initiative in both innings with uncalled for defensiveness. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 29, 2021

'Perfect Match'

A perfect Test match! What a fabulous performance from both teams to give us this thriller. Looking at the brighter side, #TeamIndia will be really happy to see the way @ShreyasIyer15 and @ashwinravi99 have performed👏 #INDvNZ #DKommBox pic.twitter.com/z6K6ljO9zb — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 29, 2021

‘How Good Is Test Cricket’

How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That’s why we love it. Can’t wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can’t wait for the Ashes!! https://t.co/AHZhLmqOCB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 29, 2021

Glenn Maxwell, You Watching?

Anyone else watching #INDvsNZ? How good’s test cricket? — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 29, 2021

‘Zero Bouncers to Tom Latham’?

Number of bouncers bowled to Tom Latham in this Test #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/iweukn9wfx — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 29, 2021

‘They’ve Hung On’

‘Fascinating Game’

Fascinating game of ebbs and flows, NZ reiterated why they are such a hard aide to beat. India will be disappointed at falling just short, but they can be proud of how they plugged away on a slow track. #NzvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 29, 2021

