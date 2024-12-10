The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was always an intriguing encounter. In the first Test, the Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings while in the second Australian bowlers performed extensively well with speed and swing to win the match for the hosts. An Indian fan was seen flashing Sandpaper in the stands – looking like raising questions over the ball-tampering. Ground security escorted him out of the stadium. Australia won the second match by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1. The third Test will be played on November 14 at Brisbane. BGT 2024–25: Adelaide Test Smashes Viewership Records As Australia Level Series 1–1 Against India Cricket Team.

Indian Fan Removed From Adelaide Oval Stadium

"An Indian fan was kicked out of the stadium for showing sandpaper during the India vs Australia Test match in Adelaide . #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kYK0zInYSv — Evil Kicks Money (@EvilkicksMoney) December 9, 2024

