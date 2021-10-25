Irfan Pathan came out in support of Mohammed Shami after the latter was attacked by social media trolls and with online abuse following India's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai. He wrote, "Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP."

See his tweet here:

Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021

