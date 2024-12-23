Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is still active on the field and plays a few domestic tournaments. He recently played in the inaugural BCLT20 (Big Cricket League T20) tournament and represented Mumbai Marines. Marines won the BCLT20 final defeating the Southern Spartans with Irfan Pathan captaining the side. He shared a heartfelt message on ‘X’. He posted pictures with his family and wrote, “winning any trophy in front of them is everything”. Irfan Pathan Supports Ravindra Jadeja After India All-Rounder Faces Criticism From Australian Media for Giving Interview in Hindi Language Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Irfan Pathan’s Reaction After Winning the BCLT20 Trophy in Front of His Family

Winning any trophy in front of them is everything🙏❤️😇 #Parents pic.twitter.com/i32bBil9Pn — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 23, 2024

