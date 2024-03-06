The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 tournament got underway on March 6 with a special celebrity match between Khiladi XI and Masters XI in Mumbai. It was a star-studded line-up with Sachin Tendulkar captaining Master's XI and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar leading Khiladi XI. Being put to bat, Tendulkar and his team scored 95/7 in 10 overs with the captain leading from the front, scoring 30 runs off just 17 balls. Yusuf Pathan also smashed 21 runs off 10 deliveries. In response, Khiladi XI were restricted to 89/6 despite Irfan Pathan smashing 32 runs off eight balls. Munaf Patel starred with figures of 3/9 in his two overs. Sachin Tendulkar Bats With Kashmir Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Hits a Massive Six off Akshay Kumar’s Bowling During ISPL T10 2024 Special Celebrity Match (Watch Video).

ISPL T10 Highlights of Master's XI vs Khiladi XI

