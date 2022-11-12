Janaki Easwar, a 13-year-old girl of Indian origin, will be performing with Australian rock band Icehouse at the T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Easwar, who had earlier become the youngest-ever contestant at a popular reality show named The Voice Australia, would enthrall the thousands of people present at the stadium and those watching on TV and online platforms before Pakistan take on England to compete for the title. Taking to social media, Easwar wrote that she was ready for the, 'biggest performance' of her life.

Janaki Easwar on Her Upcoming Performance at T20 World Cup 2022 Final at MCG:

Janaki Easwar to Perform in T20 World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony:

13 year old of Indian origin, Janaki Easwar will perform along with the Australian rock band Icehouse in the closing ceremony before the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday. (Reported by Indian Express). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 12, 2022

What A Voice!

Friends, Indian school kid from Melbourne Australia, Kumari. Janaki Easwar will join the iconic rock band Icehouse for the T20 Cricket World Cup final pre-game show on November 13.👍🇮🇳💐🔥 pic.twitter.com/RuLM7HK8La — ಹರಿ🕉️Harry Dsouza 7411969905 (@HarryDS46144044) November 8, 2022

Listen to One of Her Songs, Here:

She is a Malayali girl from Australia... Janaki Easwar age 12- selected to perform at the finals of the T 20 World Cup! pic.twitter.com/bL4fj7zCaG — MK (@MaheenSylvan) November 11, 2022

