Finally a win after 4 consecutive defeats in the IPL 2023 for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeat RCB at their home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium and complete a double over the same opposition in the same season. After opting to field first, RCB could get a grip on the game due to the explosive assault by Jason Roy in the powerplay. Vyshak Vijay Kumar brought them back into the game, but some dropped catches by RCB meant Nitish Rana could accelerate in the middle overs and with Rinku Singh providing a strong finish, they reached a big total of 200. During the chase, RCB batting fell apart against the Spin attack of KKR and Andre Russell chipped in with the ball to restrict RCB ahead of the finishing line.

KKR Clinch Relieving 21-Run Victory Against RCB

