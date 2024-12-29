The India National cricket team continued their dominance in the 4th Test against the Australia national cricket team on day 4. After Nitish Kumar Reddy’s heroic century, it was once again Jasprit Bumrah who bailed out the visitors with his bowling. The pacer picked up four wickets out of six in the second session on day 4. But Travis Head’s wicket was a special one with the in-form batter back in the dressing room early, Bumrah also reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets. His bit short delivery took Head by surprise who handed an easy catch to Nitish Reddy. Watch the video below. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Bowler in Test Cricket History to Complete 200 Wickets While Averaging Less than 20, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Video of Jasprit Bumrah Dismissing Travis Head for 200th Test Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah takes his 200th Test wicket and follows it up with 201 just moments later!#AUSvIND | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/NpiXDBaVDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024

