Jasprit Bumrah continued to prove to the world why he is a champion of a bowler, as he attained the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket, during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Bumrah completed 200 Test wickets by dismissing Travis Head and he only attained this special landmark of his career but set a record while doing so. The 31-year-old pacer is the first bowler in Test cricket history to get to the 200-wicket mark with an average below 20. Bumrah averages 19.56 as he gets past 200 wickets in Tests. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Take 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Sets Unique Record

Jasprit Bumrah the first bowler in Test history to take his 200th wicket with an average under 20. Best bowler of this generation. Best bowler ever. And not just in terms of numbers #AusvInd — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah's Average Best Among Other Bowlers to Have 200 Test Wickets

200 Test wickets for Jasprit Bumrah 🔥 No one in the history of Test cricket has reached the milestone with a better average than Bumrah’s 19.56! pic.twitter.com/73RXIX3qQC — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2024

'Bumrah on Top'

