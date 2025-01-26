Jasprit Bumrah's Test jersey was spotted on the stage during Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 26. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the jersey of the premier India pacer on the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the famous rock band entertained the massive audience present at the venue with their popular songs. This is however not the first time that Jasprit Bumrah has had a mention in Coldplay. Earlier, lead singer Chris Martin had mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's name during Coldplay's Mumbai concert and the pacer had reacted to the same as well. Jasprit Bumrah Reacts after Chris Martin Mentions His Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Writes 'This Made Me Smile!' (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah's Jersey on Coldplay Stage During Ahmedabad Concert

Bumrah test jersey in COLDPLAY at Ahemdabad. He's here, he's there, he's everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Aa5it6jmNl — CFC Granth (@Granth544927) January 26, 2025

More Pics

The test jersey of Bumrah at the Coldplay event in Narendra Modi Stadium 🇮🇳 #ColdplayAhmedabad#JaspritBumrah 🔥JASPRIT BUMRAH THE GOAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I3FIkSJMv3 — Josprit Bumrah (@JespritBumrah93) January 26, 2025

