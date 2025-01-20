Jasprit Bumrah shared his reactions after Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin mentioned his name during the band's concert in Mumbai. The star India national cricket team pacer took to social media to share a video of the moment when Chris Martin mentioned his name and called him the number one bowler in the world. Martin, in the video, was also heard saying, "We hope that we can send love to Jasprit by showing you this small clip of India destroying England." The clip also contained footage of the massive crowd at the DY Patil thoroughly enjoying the Coldplay concert. "This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," Bumrah wrote. 'He Needs to Bowl at Me Now' Chris Martin Stops Song to Mention Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Fans React With Loud Cheers (Watch Videos).

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts After Coldplay Singer Mentions His Name During Concert

This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned ✨ pic.twitter.com/SQuTVbwhWs — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)