Jasprit Bumrah exchanged jerseys with Australia's AFL team Western Bulldogs in Melbourne ahead of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. In a post shared by the AFL team on social media, the premier Indian pacer was seen sharing his Team India Test jersey with the AFL team and receiving a Western Bulldogs jersey with 'Bumrah' written behind. " The newest addition to the Kennel. An absolute pleasure meeting @jaspritb1 ahead of the big Boxing Day Test!", the AFL team wrote while sharing the pictures. Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the standout performers of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, taking 21 wickets in three matches so far. 'Disorganised and Hopeless' Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Exchanges Jerseys With AFL Team Western Bulldogs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs)

