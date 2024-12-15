Jasprit Bumrah produced an unplayable delivery to get rid of the overnight batter Usman Khawaja first up on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. Khawaja looking to defend, managed to nick the delivery to the wicketkeeper as Bumrah's ball opened the Australian batter up. Khawaja scored 21 runs during his 54-ball stay. Fans To Get Full Refunds After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba.

Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Usman Khawaja

Jasprit Bumrah looks at his devastating best! He gets Usman Khawaja early on Day Two. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/X7sj8lyIIv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2024

