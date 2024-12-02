West Indies national cricket team speedster Jayden Seales reached a significant milestone in his career. During the second Test match against Bangladesh, Jayden Seales etched his name into the record books by delivering the most economical bowling spell in the last 46 years in Test cricket. Jayden figures of 4/5 in 15.5 overs, including 10 maidens, came at a superb economy rate of 0.30. Jayden's spell helped his side to bundle out Bangladesh on 164 in the first innings. Jayden Seales Takes Four Wickets for Five Runs in Almost 16 Overs in Dominant Day 2 for West Indies vs Bangladesh.

Historical Spell by Jayden Seales

Jayden 'Seales' the record! 🤩 The Windies spearhead recorded the best economy rate in Test cricket since 1978 as his 4 wickets helped bundle Bangladesh for 164! 👏🏻#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/WNSyHAqa0S — FanCode (@FanCode) December 2, 2024

