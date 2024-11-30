Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 following a side strain injury. The injury was described as a 'low-grade left side injury' that will keep the new RCB recruit out of the much-anticipated Pink-Ball Test, which starts on December 6 at Adelaide Oval. Australian National Cricket Team has called Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett in their squad for the second IND vs AUS 2025 Test. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Shubman Gill Starts Batting Practice in Canberra Ahead of Pink-Ball Test (Watch Video).

Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Day-Night Test

JUST IN: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the second #AUSvIND Test with uncapped duo called up. Full details 👇https://t.co/ZHrw3TUO8a — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2024

