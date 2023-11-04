Kane Williamson grabbed a sensational running catch to help New Zealand dismiss Abdullah Shafique in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on November 4. The New Zealand captain went back, kept his eyes on the ball and managed to hold on to it even as he lost balance. What was more impressive about this was Williamson had made his return from a thumb injury and despite that, he did not disappoint and helped his side see the back of an in-form Shafique. Kane Williamson Overtakes Stephen Fleming To Become New Zealand’s Leading ICC Cricket World Cup Run-Scorer, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

Watch Kane Williamson's Catch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

