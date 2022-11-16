Kane Williamson used his reflexes as he prevented the India vs New Zealand T20I series from falling on the ground after the podium it was on, was struck hard by the wind. The New Zealand captain was quick to notice it and pulled out of the trophy before it fell down. He was then heard saying, "I'll have that!" as he jokingly took away the trophy.

Kane Williamson Keeps IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Trophy From Falling:

