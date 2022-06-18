Katherine Brunt, England's veteran seamer has announced retirement from test cricket as England Women's third highest wicket taker of this format. Brunt made her Test debut in 2004, and was part of a momentous moment for English cricket in just her third Test match - taking nine wickets across the match and scoring 52 to help Clare Connor's team retain the Women's Ashes after 42 years. The pacer retires after completing 10th longest test career in women's cricket. She will continue playing ODIs and T20Is.

The end of an era. Our third leading wicket-taker in the format, @kbrunt26 is retiring from Test cricket. Thank you Brunty ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2022

