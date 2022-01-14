Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Bharat Arun as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2022. He thus replaced Kyle Mills in this role for the two-time IPL champions. The franchise took to Twitter to make this announcement.

See Tweet:

🚨 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🚨 We are delighted to introduce you to our new bowling coach! Welcome to the Knight Riders family, Bharat Arun 💜💛#KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2022 #BharatArun pic.twitter.com/MpAXJMa67C — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2022

