Kusal Perera started 2025 on a high by scoring his maiden T20I century in the NZ vs SL 3rd T20I on Thursday, January 2. The left-hander, who is already the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20Is, smashed a 44-ball century, a knock that was laced with 13 fours and four sixes. The southpaw, apart from scoring the first century in 2025, became the third Sri Lankan player to hit a hundred in the shortest format of the game with the other two being Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene. Kusal Perera also became the first Sri Lankan batter to get past 2000 runs in T20Is in this knock. Glenn Phillips Launches Maheesh Theekshana For Huge Six, Ball Lands On Top Of Commentary Box During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

