A day of unique feats as this time Duan Jansen after making his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 becomes the holder of another feat alongside his brother Marco Jansen as they become the first identical twins to play in the Indian Premier League. Coincidentally, Marco Jansen also debuted for Mumbai Indians in 2021.

First Identical Twins to Play in the IPL

Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first twins to play in IPL. Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are the first father-son pair to play in IPL. Coincidentally both happen at SAME time - with both Arjun and Duan debuting for MI today. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 16, 2023

