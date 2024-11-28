Left-arm speedster Marco Jansen registered his career-best Test figures during the first Test of the two-match series between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. Jansen dismantled Sri Lanka's batting attack after he bagged seven wickets in the first innings. The left-arm seamer ended up with 7/13 in 6.5 overs. Jansen's fiery spell helped the host to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 42 runs. Sri Lanka registered their lowest total in Test cricket and also the second lowest in the ICC World Test Championship history. After Jansen's incredible spell, JioCinema posted a video of him dismissing Sri Lankan batters. However, the video has six wickets, and one of his caught and bowled dismissals was not included in the video. Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Sri Lankan and Joint Second-Fastest Bowler to Take 100 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During SL vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Incredible Spell by Marco Jansen

You can't see him, but his name is 𝑱𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒏 🔥 Marco Jansen went on a rampage, grabbing 7 wickets in just 6.5 overs! 💥 Catch all the action from the 1st #SAvSL Test LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18! 🙌#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/f8K3CUlPxu — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 28, 2024

