Marcus Stoinis took an impressive catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne during the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2023-24 match on Thursday, December 7. Labuschagne was cramped when he attempted a pull shot and he ended up hitting the ball in the air. Stoinis was at the midwicket boundary and ran to take a good low catch and complete the dismissal. Labuschagne's innings was cut short for 30 runs as Brisbane Heat ended up with 214/3 runs on the board. Hamza Saleem Dar Hits 193 Runs Off Just 43 Balls, Slams 22 Sixes to Register Highest Individual Score in a T10 Match During European Cricket Series.

Watch Marcus Stoinis' Catch Here:

Marcus Stoinis takes a beauuuutiful catch to dismiss Labuschagne! #BBL13💥 pic.twitter.com/TcARCguJ93 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2023

