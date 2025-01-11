During the ongoing NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25, New Zealand's Matt Henry achieved a personal milestone of picking 150 One-Day wickets, making him the ninth Kiwi, and the second-fastest Black Caps bowler to reach this landmark. Henry completed 150 ODI wickets in 83 innings, only behind Trent Boult, who achieved this feat in 81 innings. Maheesh Theekshana Claims Maiden One-Day Hat-Trick For Sri Lanka, Dismisses Mitchel Santner, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry To Register Feat During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Matt Henry Reaches Personal Milestone Landmark

🚨Matt Henry becomes the second fastest New Zealand bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets.🔥 - He accomplished this feat in 83 innings, narrowly trailing behind Trent Boult by just 2 innings.👏 pic.twitter.com/hr4ebt37Zg — Salman 🇵🇰 (@SalmanAsif2007) January 11, 2025

