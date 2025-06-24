India national cricket team Test side vice-captain Rishabh Pant is known to build headlines with constant funny commentary he keeps on doing while keeping, behind the stumps. Rishabh Pant again did the same during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. In the fourth innings of the match, when veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to do his over, Rishabh Pant was seen having a light moment. Rishabh Pant said, "Yeh Keh Raha Hai, Mera Hi Game, Mera Hi Ball, Mera Hi Umpire, Mera Hi Field, Aur Fielding Bhi Mein Hi Krunga, Jaddu Bhai Kya Baat Hai" ( He is saying, My game, my ball, my umpire, my field, and I will only do fielding. Wow Ravindra Jadeja!). 'Khulega Toh Ayega' Rishabh Pant Heard Making Mirthful Comments From Behind Stumps During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Heard Making Hilarious Comments:

