India national cricket team Test side vice-captain Rishabh Pant is primarily known for his fierce batting and top-notch wicketkeeping. But there's surely one more thing that makes the character build headlines, it's the constant funny commentary he keeps on doing while keeping, behind the stumps. Rishabh Pant again did the same during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. In the fourth innings of the match, when ace pacer Mohammed Siraj was bowling, Pant made constant comments from behind the stumps, in Hindi. Asking the players jokingly, if they can ball three deliveries in a minute. He said "1 minute mein 3 ball daal sakta hai kya". Pant didn't stop there, he urged to ball more and create an atmosphere for a wicket, saying, "Mahaul Banayenge". Rishabh Pant also said "Ek Ajayega.... Khulega toh ayega" (One wicket will come, if open then it will come". 'Itne Tameez Se Khelne Ke Chakkar Me..' Rishabh Pant Heard Making Hilarious Comments On Stump Mic While Batting During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Making Comments While Wicket-Keeping:

