Mitchell Starc completed 350 wickets in Test cricket during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024. The left-arm fast bowler, who has been a stalwart across formats, became only the fifth Australian bowler after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon and Dennis Lille to achieve this remarkable feat. Starc dismissed West Indies' Alick Athanaze for eight runs to achieve this feat. Athanaze attempted a drive but edged the ball with wicketkeeper Alex Carey taking a simple catch. Cameron Green Stands Away From Australian Teammates During National Anthem After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024.

Mitchell Starc Completes 350 Test Wickets

