Mitchell Starc threatened to run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end during the 3rd T20I between Australia and England and also engaged in a verbal exchange with the England skipper where he mentioned Deepti Sharma. Starc fielded a delivery of his own bowling and pointed to the non-striker's end where Buttler was standing. While making his way back to his mark, the stump-mic heard him saying," I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early." Buttler responded, "I don't think I did.”

