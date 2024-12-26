Cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif shared a cryptic social media post where he hailed India speedster Jasprit Bumrah and suggested young cricketers choose their role models wisely. Kaif's post came after Bumrah dismissed Australia star batter Travis Head for a duck. Earlier, Virat Kohli had a heated verbal spat with debutant Sam Konstas during Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium in Melbourne. At the end of Day 1, Australia are in a commanding position as the host made 311/6 in 86 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets. Sam Konstas Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG, Says ‘Emotions Got to Both of Us’ (Watch Video).

Mohammad Kaif Hails India Speedster Jasprit Bumrah

How does Bumrah celebrate the dismissal of Australia's main man Travis Head? No over-the-top celebration, no angry send off, just a smile. Kids learn, choose your role models wisely. #INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)