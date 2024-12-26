Sam Konstas opened up on his heated exchange with Virat Kohli on debut, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Melbourne on December 26. The 19-year-old had a blistering performance on Test debut as he scored an entertaining 60 off 65 deliveries, with six fours and two sixes to his name. However, in the course of that innings, he had a confrontation with Virat Kohli after the star Indian cricketer appeared to shoulder charge him. When asked by commentator Trent Copeland about the incident, Sam Konstas said, "I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise, I was just doing my gloves. And there was a shoulder charge, but it happens. It's cricket." Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Opens Up on Heated Moment With Virat Kohli

The man of the moment 👊 Sam Konstas chats with @copes9 about his first Test innings... And everything else that happened during it as well #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/v7hhwMWgtB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

