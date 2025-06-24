India and England are battling it for the first Test match at the Headingley, Leeds. Both teams have everything to play for on the Day 5 and they are going at each other head on to open the campaign with a win. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put up a hue partnership on the opening stand and put England to a good position. Despite their best efforts, Mohammed Siraj and other Indian bowlers could not breach through. At this point, Siraj showed his aggression and was spotted having an angry exchange with both Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Ben Duckett Becomes Second England Opener in 30 Years With Twin 50-Plus Scores in One Match at Headingley, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Engages in Angry Exchange With Zak Crawley

The intensity is sky-high as #TeamIndia’s bowlers are leaving it all out on the field! Could this be the moment that sparks a wicket spree from @mdsirajofficial https://t.co/0K41uhrKJ5 pic.twitter.com/BtNs0CXpTQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 24, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Heated Conversations With Ben Duckett

