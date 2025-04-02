Mohammed Siraj, or as fans call the 31-year-old India national cricket team pacer "DSP Siraj", as has been given the honorary DSP position in Telangana, scalped three wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs, completely silencing his ex-team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting line-up in the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match. After his stellar performance in the Gujarat Titans jersey, fans took to their "X" accounts and shared hilarious memes on the occasion for DSP Siraj. Mohammed Siraj Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Indian Bowler Bowls A Spell of 3/19 Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

'DSP Siraj to RCB':

DSP Siraj to RCB pic.twitter.com/VTdwW8c4kG — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) April 2, 2025

'RCB Ko .... Gher Liya':

humne RCB ko chaaro taraf se gher liya hai ~ DSP SIRAJ pic.twitter.com/P5fUQ4NTWR — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 2, 2025

'DSP on Fire':

A Comparison on Siraj's Performance for GT and RCB:

Informing Kohli!:

DSP Siraj Ne Phle Hi Khabar Krdi 😭😭😭😭#RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/MDgH7grbiJ — chacha (@meme_kalakar) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)