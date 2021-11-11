Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni goes trending on social media after commentator Simon Doull quoted his lines in England vs New Zealand semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. Doull remarked on New Zealand's comeback in the game and said, "The great MS Dhoni once said that deeper you take the game with the bat, more the bowler feel the pressure." Twitterati reacted and praised Dhoni while flooding the micro-blogging site with the video of the commentary from the match. Check out the reactions of his fans on social media! PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 2.

Great MS Dhoni

True!

Dhoni Said and We Admitted!

Thala and His Words are Unbeatable

The Greatest!

STATEMENT!

