Mumbai Indians open their WPL 2024 auction with the purchase of South African all-rounder Nadine de Clerk. It is a depth but for the Mumbai Indians franchise as they have already superstar foreigners in their playing XI like Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt. MI secured the services of Nadine de Clerk for INR 30 Lakh.

Nadine de Clerk Player Sold to MI

SOLDDD! Nadine De Klerk is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 30 Lakh! 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

