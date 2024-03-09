A bizarre incident occurs during the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While MI-W was chasing a big total of 191, Harmanpreet Kaur took down Sneh Rana for 24 run over. Immediately after the end of the over, sprinklers to water the pitch on one side of the ground got activated automatically. Umpires had to stop the game as Super Soppers came in to dry the surface. Fans were shocked by the development and the picture went viral on social media. Harmanpreet Kaur Scores Her Second Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs GG-W Match.

Sprinklers Get Activated On One Side Of the Arun Jaitley Stadium Ground

WAIT WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! 😲 The sprinklers came on in the middle of the game near the boundary and the game is on hold now. #CricketTwitter #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/mSBY6npewO — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 9, 2024

Sprinklers Came On

