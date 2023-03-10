Sri Lanka have made a great start in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka finished day 1 with a score of 305-6. Kusal Mendis 87(83)was the top scorer for the Sri Lankan team. Meanwhile, Tim Southee picked up three wickets for New Zealand. The play of day 2 will start at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian fans, NZ vs SL series has no broadcasters. Hence this match will not be telecasted live. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of the NZ vs SL 1st Test on the Amazon Prime app and website. Tim Southee Becomes New Zealand's Second Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2023 on Amazon Prime

Dhananjaya de Silva remains unbeaten to close out a solid day for Sri Lanka! Watch the #NZvSL series LIVE on https://t.co/MHHfZPzf4H (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/BirgKsvUD1 — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2023

