On a day when star Indian players were having abysmal outings, Rishabh Pant, too, joined in and managed to score just a solitary run during the Delhi vs. Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Pant scored one run in nine balls before getting out to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja on the tenth ball, coming into the bat at number 5. This was Pant's first Ranji Trophy match since December 2017. Pant, like other Indian batters, is playing in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after the BCCI's new diktat. Fans Spotted Walking Out of Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC Following Rohit Sharma's Cheap Dismissal During Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Falls For One

Rishabh Pant is dismissed on 1 #SAUvDEL pic.twitter.com/f4andXOQby — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) January 23, 2025

