Nitish Rana, apart from his exploits with the bat in hand, is also more than handy with the ball. And it was on show in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. The KKR captain dismissed his opposite number Shikhar Dhawan after the latter scored his third half-century of IPL 2023. Looking to take on Rana, Dhawan came down the ground but could only find the long-on fielder. He scored 57 off 47 balls with nine fours and one six. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Catch in Two Attempts to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Nitish Rana Dismisses Shikhar Dhawan

In the air & taken in the deep! A big wicket for @KKRiders as captain @NitishRana_27 strikes! 🙌 🙌#PBKS lose their captain Shikhar Dhawan after a fine 57. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OaRtNpAfXD #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/R4WSzYuSkR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)