Fortune doesn't improve for Prithvi Shaw in the IPL 2025 mega auction as he is not called for bidding in the final accelerated session on Day 2. Shaw, who was earlier part of Delhi Capitals, went unsold in the mega auction on Day and was expected to come back later with some franchises being interested in him. In reality it doesn't happen and he remains unsold. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

No Takers for Prithvi Shaw at IPL 2025 Auction

Prithvi Shaw won't be part of the unsold list round. Hence won't play the IPL this year unless he comes in as a replacement player#IPLAuction2024 — Fantasy Cricket Pro 🏏 (Viren Hemrajani) (@FantasycricPro) November 25, 2024

