As the Indian Premier League (IPL) season nears, Punjab Kings release their official match jerseys for the season. Under the captaincy of newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are still searching for the maiden title. Fans eager to get the jersey to be donned by the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh and other PBKS players will find them on the PBKS megastore and the t10megastore.com website. Chennai Super Kings Launch Official Match Jersey For IPL 2025: Here's How Fans Can Collect CSK Kit With MS Dhoni's Name On It Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Punjab Kings Launch Official Match Jersey For IPL 2025

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬! 🔥 The Punjab Kings 2025 jersey is here and ready to set the season ablaze! 💥 Available on PBKS Mega Store and https://t.co/xVRIIRCfD9 (Link in bio 🔗)#JazbaHaiPunjabi #tataipl #FanCodeShop #t10sports… pic.twitter.com/sO1h8Rcj6Y — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 6, 2025

