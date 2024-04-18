It has now been 17 years since the first-ever match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place back in 2008. A lot of people still remember the iconic knock played by Brendon McCullum in which he scored 158 runs in just 73 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders scored (KKR) a massive 222 runs at the loss of just three wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the other hand, RCB got bowled on just the score of 82 runs. That legendary knock of Brendon McCullum consists of 10 fours and 13 sixes. GT vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Rishabh Pant Leads Delhi Capitals To Clinical Win.

Watch Video Here

🗓️ 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧



An iconic knock that marked the beginning of an era!



Let's refresh memories of the first-ever match of #TATAIPL ⏪ pic.twitter.com/EnhERqpZ2c— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)