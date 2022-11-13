India opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score ever in the history of One Day International on this day in 2014 (November 13). He smashed 264 off 173 balls in the 4th ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rohit broke the record set by Virender Sehwag who had scored 219 against the West Indies in Indore in 2011. He also became the first cricketer to register two double centuries in ODI cricket.

See tweet:

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2014@ImRo45 put on a stunning show with the bat ⚡️ ⚡️ & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs, hammering 2⃣6⃣4⃣ off 1⃣7⃣3⃣ balls, smashing 3⃣3⃣ fours & 9⃣ sixes. 👍 🔝 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jbeBMWz0sL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2022

