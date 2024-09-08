India B won their first-round encounter in the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India A. Amidst the match, India B star Rishabh Pant was found at his well-known chirping avatar behind the wickets when India A was batting in the fourth innings. When Kuldeep Yadav came out to bat, Pant engaged in a fun banter with him. Pant first asked the bowlers to give Kuldeep a single and then he revealed 'iske liye bahut tagda plan banaya hai' (I have made a big plan for him). Kuldeep laughed and asked 'Thik hai yaar, kyu itna pareshaan ho raha' (Its ok friend, why are you getting so fidgety). To it, Pant replied, 'Out ho jana jaldi' (Get dismissed fast). Fans loved their funny conversation and made the video viral on social media. 'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahi Lega' Stump Mic Catches Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav's Friendly Banter During India A vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rishabh Pant Engages in Fun Banter With Kuldeep Yadav

Rishabh - isko single lene de , bhaut tagda plan banaya hai Kuldeep- thi h yaar , kyu pareshaan ho rha Rishabh - Toh phir out ho jaa na 😂 Funniest banter you ever listen Rishabh pant Tha character #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/gZLYQGXsD3 — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)