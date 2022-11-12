Ireland Women's Cricket Team makes history as they beat Pakistan Women by six wickets in the first T20I at Lahore and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Orla Prendergast was the player of the match as she put up all-round performance, first helping to restrict Pakistan Women to a modest 135/5 with a career best spell of 3/10 and then acting as a catalyst in the chase with a hard-hitting 25-ball 35. She was well supported by Gaby Lewis, who with an undefeated 69, saw the team to victory with a huge eight balls to spare.

