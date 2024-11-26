Pakistan make a strong return to the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as they dominate the second ODI of the series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Chasing a modest target of 145 runs. Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was at his best. Despite the target being small. Ayub played some aggressive strokes and raced to his maiden ODI century. He also scored the joint-third fastest half-century as he scored his hundred in 53 balls, same as Shahid Afridi who did the same against Bangladesh in 2010. PAK vs ZIM Funny Memes Go Viral After Hosts Register Win Over Pakistan in 1st ODI 2024 Via DLS Method.

Saim Ayub Scores Joint-Third Fastest ODI Century By A Pakistan Batsman

