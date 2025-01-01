Peter Siddle a 40-year-old fast bowler from Melbourne Stars stunned Nathan McSweeney. Peter Siddle came up with an amazing yorker who clean bowled Nathan McSweeney during the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match at the Gabba. Nathan McSweeney looked stunned after the quality of delivery Peter Siddle bowled. Siddle still manages to bowl stunning deliveries at 40 years of age. Siddle also came up with a big breakthrough as he dismissed the Australian rising star. Chris Lynn Crowned 'Best Hair' in BBL 2024–25 Player Survey for Second Consecutive Big Bash League Season.

Peter Siddle Castles Nathan McSweeney

Peter Siddle!



The 40-year-old veteran still has it - knocking over Nathan McSweeney at The Gabba. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/fYrPgjgrIu— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2025

