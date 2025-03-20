Veteran Aussie fast bowler Peter Siddle announced his retirement from Australian first-class cricket after featuring in the final match of his career during Victoria vs Western Australia Sheffield Shield 2024-25 match. While Siddle will continue playing for the Melbourne Stars in BBL after signing a one-year extension, he was given a guard of honour by both teams as he left the WACA Ground after the match. 40-year-old Siddle took the final wicket of the day and sealed a victory for Victoria ending his red-ball career on a high. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Plays Cricket with Spinner Ajaz Patel and Former Black Caps Captain Ross Taylor at Wankhede Stadium.

Peter Siddle Retires From Sheffield Shield Cricket

Josh Philippe bowled his first ever over while Peter Siddle bowled his last! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/UFNVhSDe2X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 19, 2025

