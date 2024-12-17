Recent times has not been going well for Prithvi Shaw. After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Shaw featured in Mumbai's winning team of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. He didn't have the best of seasons but in a few matches he was able to give the team some fast starts. But as Mumbai announced their team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Shaw was not included in the 17-member team. Shaw reacted to the squad announcement by expressing disappointment through a social media story. Mumbai Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Announced: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw Miss Out; Shreyas Iyer to Lead.

Prithvi Shaw Expresses Disappointment Through Instagram Story

Prithvi Shaw Story (Photo Credits: prithvishaw/Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)