After a dominant victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mumbai return to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They announced their 17-member squad for the series but surprisingly it doesn't include the names of the highest scorer of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw. Youngters Ayush Mhatre and Angkrish Raghuvanshi has found their place in the squad. Shivam Dube also continues his presence while Suryakumar Yadav will be away for national duty. Mumbai Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024; Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge Shine As Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Madhya Pradesh By Five Wickets to Clinch Title.

Mumbai Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Announced

Mumbai squad for the first three matches of the #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/qt1tJOXFMc — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) December 17, 2024

